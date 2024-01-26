Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exponent were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,277,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,869 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 9,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

