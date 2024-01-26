Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 640.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 12,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,100. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.27.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.