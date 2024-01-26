Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after buying an additional 708,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 189,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

