Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.49 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. 12,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,225. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.31.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

