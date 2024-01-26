Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.50 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 249,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. 278,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

