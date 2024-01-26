Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In related news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UFPT traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $165.55. 7,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,445. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.64 and a 12 month high of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.53.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

