Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.63 Million Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

