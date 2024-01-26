Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.65 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,135,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 529.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,429 shares of company stock worth $1,454,657 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CNO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,372. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

