Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.66 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. 87,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

