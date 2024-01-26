Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in DoorDash by 61.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $2,894,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 165.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,700 shares of company stock valued at $56,310,685 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

