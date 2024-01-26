Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 495.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,306. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

