Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $488,089.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 303,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,629. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.