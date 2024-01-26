Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 948.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. 23,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,712. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

