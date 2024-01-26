Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 13,441 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 967.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $1,420,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. 67,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.