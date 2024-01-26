Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,693 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qualys were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Down 1.8 %

Qualys stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.69. 56,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,134. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

