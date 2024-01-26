Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 455 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.88.

RGLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.15. 11,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

