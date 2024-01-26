Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 258,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,428. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

