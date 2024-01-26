Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.60. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $309.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.