Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 460.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2,293.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 385,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 2,202 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $68,922.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $235,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 2,202 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $68,922.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.71. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

