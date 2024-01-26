Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 947.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 81,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 73,995 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. 52,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

