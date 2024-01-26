Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comerica were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 340.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 165,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

