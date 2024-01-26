Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,520 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.47 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

