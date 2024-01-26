Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 180,177 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,177 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 463.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 600,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 655,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,826. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ES. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

