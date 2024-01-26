Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,752 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 22,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,623. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.