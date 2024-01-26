TEAM (LON:TEAM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.43). Approximately 14,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 6,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

TEAM Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

TEAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEAM plc provides investment and fund management, financial advice treasury services in Jersey and Channel Islands. It engages in discretionary and advisory investment management activities. The company offers portfolio management services to private clients, individuals, trusts, and charities. TEAM plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.