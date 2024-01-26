Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Technip Energies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

