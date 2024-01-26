TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of TechnipFMC worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after buying an additional 1,432,940 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 1,123,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,949. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.