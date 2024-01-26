Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $20.35-20.68 EPS.

NYSE:TDY opened at $424.91 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.06.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 125.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

