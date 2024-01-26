Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.25. 210,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 716,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -93.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,504,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,705,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.