Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares.
Telkom SA SOC Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telkom SA SOC
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.