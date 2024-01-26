Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in January

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ATUUF stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Tenaz Energy has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.48.
Separately, Cormark began coverage on Tenaz Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
