Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $8.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 65,107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

