Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.25

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.25. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.
Terra Firma Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 15.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63.
About Terra Firma Capital
Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.
