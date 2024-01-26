Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $207.83, but opened at $189.70. Tesla shares last traded at $189.04, with a volume of 44,052,157 shares.

The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.58.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 12.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

