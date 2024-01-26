Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $19.57 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

