Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $19.57 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation: One to buy, one to let fly?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can Palantir overcome doubts amid triple-digit earnings growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.