Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $19.57 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIO)

