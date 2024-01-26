Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $146.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $163.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,594. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

