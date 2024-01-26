Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Murray Stahl Buys 7 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl acquired 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,505.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,539.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 198,520 shares in the company, valued at $298,899,652.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,488.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,466.97.

On Thursday, January 18th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,484.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,453.11.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,475.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,425.42.

On Friday, January 12th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,531.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,593.66.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Murray Stahl bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,512.29 per share, for a total transaction of $13,610.61.

On Monday, January 8th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,536.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610.31.

On Thursday, January 4th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,550.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,651.50.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,604.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,813.83.

On Thursday, December 28th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,598.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794.36.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,638.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,915.53.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $16.66 on Friday, hitting $1,477.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,576.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,690.93. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,517,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,908,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

