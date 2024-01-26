Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 439493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,656,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 87,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

