Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.