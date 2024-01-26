Textron (NYSE:TXT) PT Raised to $81.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NYSE TXT traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $84.91. 549,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,656,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

