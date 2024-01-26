Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 467,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

