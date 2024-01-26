The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,980 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.37. 75,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,607. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

