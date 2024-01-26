The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHW opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,159. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

