The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Short Interest Up 683.3% in January

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Chiba Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHBAY remained flat at $37.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chiba Bank has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Featured Stories

