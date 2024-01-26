The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Clorox by 384.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.46. 458,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.