The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $207.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.50. 248,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,050. The company has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $176.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

