The Goldman Sachs Group Raises TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $32.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 171,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.