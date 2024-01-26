The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 139,132 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

LSXMA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 515,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

