The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 650,224 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. 345,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,321 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,529,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,312,000 after buying an additional 980,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,501 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

