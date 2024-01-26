The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 139,132 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after buying an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 927,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

